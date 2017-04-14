Check Out Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse To “Pride”

Punch, c0-president of TDE has shared a lost verse from the track “Pride” on Kendrick Lamar‘s new album DAMN.

As the world continues to digest Kendrick Lamar’s latest manifesto, we are already getting extra portions. “Pride” which is the second-longest track on the album, seems to have been cut a little bit short. Punch posted a photo of Kendrick’s notepad featuring lyrics that were written for the song, but not used.

In the caption, he writes, “Ok. N*ggas wanna post they best Kdot pics cause the album out. How about this pic I got from Dot of a lost verse for the song PRIDE. Haaaaa. Yea. #stunt#idontdoitforthegramidoitforwellidodoitforthegram #lol#youfeelsometypeofwaythenaaaaahhhhhhaaaaa #yea”

It reads:

Pride is my biggest sin

I tride to fight it but I never win

Layin’ myself down in the beds I made

Karma is always knockin’ with capital K’s

It started when I was tossin’ my life in the sand (?)

Crossin’ the street, momma don’t you hold my hand

Time revealing itself my ways are magnified

Same patterns requiring that I never camouflage

Looking at me in shock you found my identity

Asking yourself do I have room 4 empathy