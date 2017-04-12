The Artist Who Designed Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Cover Explains His Vision

The man behind Kendrick Lamar‘s minimalist cover for DAMN. is stepping up to tell us the message he was trying to convey, or not.
The cover for the most anticipated album of 2017 so far leaves a lot to the imagination. After getting used to Kendrick giving us album covers that held some special meaning or symbolism, he opted to go a very simple route this time around with just words and photos. Actually, just one word and one photo.
Ever since the image hit the web people have turned it into memes while some have created theories about what it’s supposed to mean. But now, the graphic designer who created the cover has officially spoke up about the cover.
His name is Vlad Sepetov and you may recognize some of his work. He has a long history with TDE as he’s designed covers for To Pimp A Butterfly, the last two Schoolboy Q albums, Jay Rock’s 90059 as well as Ab Soul’s These Days. He’s also done work for Freddie Gibbs and various artists in J. Cole’s Dreamville collective.
With the DAMN. cover, he says he was going for an “abrasive” look.
Now that you know the vision, does it change how you see it?