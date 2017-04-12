The Artist Who Designed Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Cover Explains His Vision

The man behind Kendrick Lamar‘s minimalist cover for DAMN. is stepping up to tell us the message he was trying to convey, or not.

The cover for the most anticipated album of 2017 so far leaves a lot to the imagination. After getting used to Kendrick giving us album covers that held some special meaning or symbolism, he opted to go a very simple route this time around with just words and photos. Actually, just one word and one photo.

Ever since the image hit the web people have turned it into memes while some have created theories about what it’s supposed to mean. But now, the graphic designer who created the cover has officially spoke up about the cover.

His name is Vlad Sepetov and you may recognize some of his work. He has a long history with TDE as he’s designed covers for To Pimp A Butterfly, the last two Schoolboy Q albums, Jay Rock’s 90059 as well as Ab Soul’s These Days. He’s also done work for Freddie Gibbs and various artists in J. Cole’s Dreamville collective.

With the DAMN. cover, he says he was going for an “abrasive” look.

already seeing a lot of discussion about the cover. and i'm really excited about it. it's interesting to see people talk about "bad" design. — Vlad Sepetov (@VSepetov) April 11, 2017

but i'm incredibly proud of this cover. i sort of bucked a lot of what my teachers taught me. i wanted to make something loud and abrasive. — Vlad Sepetov (@VSepetov) April 11, 2017

and maybe some won't see that, but i'm glad that dave and dot saw the value in making something that didn't fit the mold. — Vlad Sepetov (@VSepetov) April 11, 2017

just given the bare bones we fleshed something out that has a lot of people talking. it's not uber political like tpab but it has energy imo — Vlad Sepetov (@VSepetov) April 11, 2017

we wanted to make the pa logo part of the design not an afterthought. why make it small? let's make it huge and embrace it. DAMN. — Vlad Sepetov (@VSepetov) April 11, 2017

Now that you know the vision, does it change how you see it?