STREAM: Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar drops his highly-anticipated new album, DAMN. What more do you need to know?

Fourteen tracks in total and clocks in at a little less than an hour.You surely heard the Mike Will Made It-produced “HUMBLE.” but other contirbutors on the production side include 9th Wonder, Cardo and The Alchemist. The short guest list includes Rihanna and U2.

Also, that’s Kid Capri on the vocal drops. #fortheculture

Stream DAMN. below via iTunes and/or Amazon Music, or just cop it right here.

New Kung Fu Kenny!

Photo: Photo: Visionhaus/Gary Prior courtesy of Reebok