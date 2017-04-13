LeBron James Is Previewing Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. On Instagram

Just in case you can’t wait until midnight to hear DAMN. it in its entirety, LeBron James is previewing tracks from Kendrick Lamar’s new album on Instagram, right now.

But you’re going got have to act fast because he’s posting the snippets on his IG stories, not through the one-minute clip option. Well, not actually, because as you should already know, someone is always recording a celebrities social media posts, always.

In case you haven’t noticed, LeBron‘s Instagram page has become a new virtual listening party in recent months. His followers have been treated to early listens of new music from the likes of Drake, Meek Mill, and Nipsey Hussle.

LeBron and Kendrick have a special relationship of their own as ‘Bron is generally credited as the catalyst behind Top Dawg Entertainment releasing the untitled unmastered project last year. Kendrick also performed at LeBron’s Sportsman of the Year dinner last year as well.

Check out all of the songs the King previewed below.

LeBron is playing the new Kendrick Lamar album on his Instagram story (video via Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Tr09p3hWN0 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 13, 2017

