Freddie Gibbs Says There’s No Beef With Jeezy, But Will Whoop His “P***y A**” [VIDEO]

Spending a summer in an Austrian jail and facing 10 years for a crime he didn’t commit isn’t keeping Freddie Gibbs from talking sh*t about his former mentor Jeezy.

In an interview with VICELAND late-night duo Desus & Mero, Gibbs talked about the hell he went through last summer after being accused of raping a woman in 2015. The Gary, Ind. rapper spoke at length about spending months in a jail in Austria where no one spoke English and he constantly had his face and name plastered on the news as a rapist. He also talked about what it’s like to be married to NFL legend Eric Dickerson’s daughter and even shared a funny story about getting Bo Jackson to sign a football for him.

All seemed to be well at the end of the interview, but then Gibbs decided to go into over time by asking, “Why y’all skip over the Jeezy question? I saw that sh*t, n*gga. I can read the teleprompter.”

From there Jeezy became the center of the conversation with Gibbs continuing to hurl insults at the guy who signed him to his CTE label a few years back. Gibbs said that there was no beef between them, but not for the reasons that most would assume.

“Ain’t no beef, man,” Gibbs chuckled. “It’s gotta be beef when there’s two [MFs] in the equation. When there’s one [MF], it’s just like pshh. P*ssy *ss n*gga. I’ll whoop yo *ss, n*gga. F*ck with me. F*ck Jeezy. B*tch *ss n*gga.”

Gibbs and Jeezy stopped doing business together years ago. Jeezy has never said anything about Gibbs, because he’s never asked. Gibbs, on the other hand has recorded diss songs and continued to talk down on him occasionally. Gibbs recently did a show in Atlanta and nothing happened, hopefully things will stay that way and Gibbs will move on.

