JAY-Z Copped To Cheating On Beyonce On 4:44 and Twitter Went Honey Baked Hamburger

Right on schedule, JAY-Z dropped his 13th album, 4:44, at midnight. At approximately 12:01:01, Twitter started going crazy, with mostly praise, over the new release.
Actually, it took a bit longer for the commentary to reach a fever pitch, but Hova had about 6 or 7 of the top trending topics on lock for most of the night. Also, a lot of it had to deal with the Brooklyn rapper admitting he stepped out on Beyonce.
The consensus is that the Jigga Man hit a homerun, dropping a complimentary version of his own Lemonade, using double entendre bars to rhyme poetic about family, lost loves, infidelity, beefs, Black ownership and more.
Old man Hov still got it. Check out the best reactions, hot takes and of course jokes below.
May want to get Tidal now…
