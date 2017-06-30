JAY-Z Copped To Cheating On Beyonce On 4:44 and Twitter Went Honey Baked Hamburger

Right on schedule, JAY-Z dropped his 13th album, 4:44, at midnight. At approximately 12:01:01, Twitter started going crazy, with mostly praise, over the new release.

Actually, it took a bit longer for the commentary to reach a fever pitch, but Hova had about 6 or 7 of the top trending topics on lock for most of the night. Also, a lot of it had to deal with the Brooklyn rapper admitting he stepped out on Beyonce.

The consensus is that the Jigga Man hit a homerun, dropping a complimentary version of his own Lemonade, using double entendre bars to rhyme poetic about family, lost loves, infidelity, beefs, Black ownership and more.

Old man Hov still got it. Check out the best reactions, hot takes and of course jokes below.

Jay-Z confirming he cheated on Beyoncé while Beyoncé singing in the background… pic.twitter.com/r541USSbYN — jamal. (@jamalclarke) June 30, 2017

Jay-Z managed to reference Al Sharpton taking selfies before Fab…that nigga Fab is in NYC somewhere like pic.twitter.com/jro5oFaoSM — Get yo 12 white folks and take that shit to trial (@LikwidCyance) June 30, 2017

Jay-z is a genius he said "We stuck in La La Land even we when we win we gone lose" on a song named Moonlight pic.twitter.com/38IbQZTy6J — Amanda Waller (@naptural_mae) June 30, 2017

May want to get Tidal now…

when you got no Tidal so you absorbing all the Jay Z album info through other people's tweets like pic.twitter.com/eRWqZazugH — оке 💨 (@GiftSama) June 30, 2017

The reason you don't have Jay Z new album is because you don't support black businesses. @Tidalhifi — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 30, 2017

Jay Z raps about black supremacy, black owned businesses, financial freedom for black people; and all y'all heard was how he cheated on B? pic.twitter.com/W8DY2jdnpM — Nathi, Not Nomvula (@YibanathiJezile) June 30, 2017

Top 8 rappers of all time: 1. Jay-Z

2. Jay Z

3. Hova

4. Jigga

5. S-dot

6. Jiggaman

7. J-Hova

8. Shawn Carter — All Def Music (@AllDefMusic) June 30, 2017

