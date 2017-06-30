Barefoot Crooner Eric Benét Responds To JAY-Z Shots

Eric Benét was trending in the early a.m. (June 30), but not for a good reason. JAY-Z used the barefoot crooner as a shining example of how to squander locking down a dime piece on his new album, 4:44.

In Jay’s case, it was cheating on Beyoncé, but he was able to reconcile with the “hottest chick in the game.” As for Benét, he infamously claimed to be a sex addict, which led to his now ex-wife Halle Berry jumping ship.

With this in mind, Hova spit, “You almost went Eric Benét/Let the baddest girl in the world get away/I don’t even know what else to say/N*gga, never go Eric Benét,” on the opening track, “Kill Jay Z.”

Twitter caught the shots instantaneously, and the slander was in full effect. With his phone surely blowing up, Benet took to Twitter a few hours later to offer his retort.

“Hey yo # Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now!”

First of all, dude used a hashtag instead of @’ing Hova. We didn’t expect homie to clapback with fire, but c’mon son.

With this in mind, Jigga’s proclamation still stands, never go Eric Benét. [bangs gavel]

Photo: WENN.com