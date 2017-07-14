DMX Pleads Not Guilty To Tax Evasion, Released On $500K Bond

DMX will be battling Uncle Sam in court. Darkman X has pled not guilty to 14 counts of tax evasion and was released on $500K bond today (July 14).

X, born Earl Simmons, will have to be a model citizen or he will be swiftly jammed up.

According to TMZ, he must remain in the NYC and he will undergo regular drug testing. Reportedly, X had to get two co-signers for his bail and he will also not be allowed to carry firearms.

Having to stay local will surely put a hammer on any performance duties, but a future hearing will determine if he will be able to travel for work obligations.

If convicted of tax evasion, X could face 44 years in the bing.

