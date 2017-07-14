Puma Teams With Jay-Z For 4:44 Tour & Future Projects

Puma does it again. After formerly announcing their partnership with Big Sean earlier this week, the cat brand has now secured a partnership with Jay-Z to work with the Hip-Hop deity on his upcoming 4:44 tour and future collaborative projects.

Fans became speculative of such a move when earlier this month Live Nation tweeted out a 4:44 promo logo with the Puma logo under the American and Canadian flags.

Now Billboard is reporting the partnership as a rep for the lifestyle brand has confirmed the rumored move.

“We can confirm that PUMA is working with Jay-Z on his upcoming tour and other collaborative projects,” a rep told Billboard via an email. “More details will be shared at the appropriate time.”

With a line up that includes Rihanna, Big Sean, and now Jay-Z, will Puma be able to jump over the competition in the competitive sneaker market? We shall see.

—

Photo: WENN.com