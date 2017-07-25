“Footnotes For ‘Kill Jay Z'” Now Available Exclusively On TIDAL

Jay-Z‘s visual roll out for his 13th studio album, 4:44, has been just as much part of the event as the actual music itself. Adding to the allure is the latest video footnote for the album’s opening track “Kill Jay Z” in where former Watch The Throne collaborator Kanye West catches a few strays.

As with the other footnotes, the clip jumps between casual conversations regarding the song in focus. With “Kill Jay Z,” Hov explains that the song is about removing ego.

“It’s really about the ego,” Jay Z says. “It’s about killing off the ego so we can have this conversation in the place of vulnerability and honesty. Jay-Z, the public persona, couldn’t have this conversation with you. He has to be eliminated, he has to be moved. So it’s really Shawn Carter speaking to Jay-Z.”

Heavy.

Photo: TIDAL