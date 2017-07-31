J. Cole Was Denied Entry Into Toronto Club Despite Going Platinum With No Features

Sometimes being a celebrity isn’t all it’s cracked up to be…for a few minutes anyway. This past weekend, J. Cole learned that lesson when he was denied entry into a Toronto nightclub while out on the town with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan.

We’re not sure if the bouncers didn’t know who he was or if the spot was at “full capacity,” but after riling up the crowd who began to scream for the bouncers to let him in, J. Cole spoke briefly with security before finally being allowed entry.

Sometimes it’s good to be a beloved celebrity figure because you know damn well had this been one of the Jenner sisters or Justin Bieber the crowd would’ve been laughing at them had they been denied entry into the spot.

Check out the video of the incident below.

—

Photo: Instagram