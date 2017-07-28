Kendrick Lamar Brought Out J. Cole For His DAMN. Show In Detroit

Kendrick Lamar’s been treating his fans to a hell of a DAMN. tour so far.

After rolling out 2 Chainz and Travi$ Scott in Brooklyn earlier this week, Kung-Fu Kenny surprised the Detroit crowd and brought out J. Cole to kick some of his most notable hits like “Déjà vu,” “No Role Models,” and “A Tale Of 2 Cities.”

Cole’s appearance was really unexpected as he’s in the middle of his own 4 Your Eyez Only tour making his participation in the show all the more appreciated.

Now that Kendrick’s DAMN. tour touches down in Chicago tonight fans are probably beginning to wonder what surprises K. Dot has in store for them.

Check out the clip of Kendrick’s Detroit show below.