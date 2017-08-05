Beyoncé Shares Photos Of Date Night With Hubby Hova

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now the proud parents of three, but date nights are still essential. The couple hit the town, and Bey shared images from their night out on Instagram.

Also, the prices on that Supreme x Louis Vuitton clutch that Bey was rocking will surely now be astronomical.

If you want more details, says the New York Post:

The 35-year-old delighted fans as she treated fans to a video montage of their date night – showing her posing in a low cut dress and drinking wine with Jay Z. Showing off her impressive cleavage, the singer looked amazing while leaning across the table, with her glass to her mouth. Other images show her posing in the dress, which is cinched in at the waist, showing off her Supreme x Louis Vuitton red clutch bag. Her hair is styled in loose curls and she is wearing a pair of Fifties style cat eye sunglasses in some of the images, as Rake It Up by Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It, featuring Nicki Minaj plays in the background.

Peep the photos below and on the flip.

Photo: Instagram

