Chris Brown Caught Creeping In Rihanna’s IG Comments Again

Chris Brown is pretty much like the rest of us in the fact that we can’t get enough of the newly thick and eternally sexy Rihanna. Breezy got caught creeping on Rih-Rih’s Instagram page, causing fans to issue some mean clap backs.

DJ Akademiks caught the staring eyeball emoji comment from Brown on a photo of the Bajan beauty in her mas outfit for Barbados’ annual Crop Over event. Immediately, the Navy swarmed in with the snark sniping as expected with Brown electing to take the higher road and not respond.

As expected, the fans harkened back on the pair’s domestic violence incident where Brown viciously beat Rihanna to a bruised mess. While she’s seemed to move on from the moment, even at times being seen publicly in times past with Brown, the memory of others is far longer.

Check out Chris Brown creeping on Rihanna’s IG in the photo below.

Photo: WENN.com