Jim Jones & Tahiry Jose Head Up New Series The Line Up

Jim Jones and Tahiry Jones have been tapped for a new drama series headed by Haitian-American director Anky Cyriaque. The Line Up‘s basic premise depicts a gritty world where beautiful women use their physical charm and knowledge of the streets with the goal of gaining a leg up on men in the game.

Along with recent Roc Nation signee Jones and Jose, a notable television and media personality, the director also cast Julio McCullum of The Wire fame, Power’s Darik Bernard. Quenelle Jones serves as the director of photography, and sound department chief Cyrus Baron is part of The Line Up‘s production team, both who have experience in Hollywood and the small screen. Damien McKnight is the show’s lead writer.

From The Line Up‘s press team:

The Line Up is a story about various women who use their street smarts, charm, and sexual energy to dominate men. Every pretty face has a back story, and in The Line Up the audience will see what happens when the tables are turned and women have the upper hand. The love of money is the root of all evil. Find out what happens when lust and love are added into the mix of “The Line Up.”

Watch the trailer for The Line Up below, with Capo showing off his acting chops in a tense robbery scene in one portion of the clip. It isn’t readily known if The Line Up is a web-only series or would be coming to a network.

The Lineup official trailer 720p_stereo_PM4 from Anky Cyriaque on Vimeo.

Photo: screen cap