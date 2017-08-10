Big Boi Announces Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour

Big Boi is bringing his latest album Boomiverse to life beginning in September. The Dungeon Family MC has just revealed the Daddy Fat Saxxx tour.

Fans trying to get their OutKast fix can relive some of the ATLien magic via a live performance from Chico Dusty. The show will hit fourteen cities starting in Chicago. He took to his Twitter to make the official announcement saying “Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour ” sack 1 ” see y’all Soon ! Let’s Go Big Boi !”

Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour " sack 1 " see y'all Soon ! Let's Go Big Boi ! pic.twitter.com/lyjL2iryQx — Big Boi (@BigBoi) August 8, 2017

Here are the tour dates:

9/2 — Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

9/9 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

9/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

9/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore Silver Spring

9/12 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

9/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

9/16 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

9/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

9/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

9/21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

9/22 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

9/23 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

9/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

If the above dates do not hit your town fear not; a second leg of the tour titled “Sack 2” is currently in the works.

—

Photo: WENN.com