LeBron James Producing Comedy Series About Sneaker Culture For HBO

Sorry Cleveland, but it seems more and more likely that LeBron James is LA bound come next summer. The latest clue comes out of tinseltown where LeBron is going to be producing his new HBO project which centers around two friends who own an up and coming sneaker store in Los Angeles.

The half-hour single-camera comedy about the insanity that surrounds the sneaker culture phenomenon that’s taken over the world seems to be filling a part of the culture that’s yet to be explored by a television series. If done right, it should be a smash. And with LeBron’s Nike connect who knows what kind of original sneakers and designs will make their debut in this series. Don’t expect Big Baller Brand or Kyrie’s to get any shine though.

Though the project has yet to be named according to Highsnobiety the series is going to be written by Shawn Wines (High Maintenance) and Lemon Andersen (She’s Gotta Have It).

No word on when a pilot might air but best believe sneakerheads around the world will be glued to their tubes and tablets when it does indeed debut.

Photo: WENN.com