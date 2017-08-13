Kanye West Drops Pre-Sale For Yeezy Boost Wave Runner 700 Sneaker

Kanye West has been seen sporting a pair of thick-soled running shoes in recent times, and now the sneakers are aimed for release to the public. Yeezy Supply published a link for a pre-sale for the Yeezy Boost Wave Runner 700 sneaker, which has already sold out.

Sole Collector reports:

Today, Yeezy Supply launched a surprise wave of new Calabasas product, including the Yeezy Wave Runner 700. Worn by Kanye West in recent months, the chunky runner debuts in grey and black, with green and orange accents, neon laces and an off-white midsole. The interesting revelation here is that the shoe is actually equipped with hidden Boost technology. Though the runners won’t ship until Nov. 1, pre-orders are being taken now at yeezy.supply for $300.

As is custom for the sneaker collection community, the resell market is already marking up the price for select sizes of the runner by at least twice the retail amount. The sneaker will ship to buyers on November 1 according to the outlet.

Photo: Yeezy Supply