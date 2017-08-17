Kid Cudi Announces A New Tour Set To Kick Off In September

Is Kid Cudi really ready for a comeback tour? The embattled rapper/actor (bring back How To Make It In America, HBO!), has announced that he’s getting ready to embark on a Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ tour this September.

Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' Tour pic.twitter.com/tSkmqKLad1 — Dennis Cummings (@Shift_leader06) August 15, 2017

In case y’all forgot the “Man On The Moon” checked into rehab a little less than a year ago and has been out and about since November getting himself readjusted to life. Since then he’s been keeping a low profile and was seen leaving the studio with Yeezy not too long ago.

The tour will be in support of his last album by the same name which dropped last December.

We’re rooting for this man to find his way back to the cheese planet so get out there and show some support.

Photo: WENN.com