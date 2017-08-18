Killer Mike Counters Pro-Confederate Nut Jobs With Clever Fashion Jab

Killer Mike has positioned himself square in the middle of the recent wave of pro-Confederate supporters and the tense response to the removal of statues referencing the time period. The burly southern rapper made available a new t-shirt that takes direct aim at the Confederacy in a clever fashion.

The rapper born Michael Render dropped the anti-Confederacy collection via Daily Curfew, featuring a scoreboard of both the Confederate Flag and the United States flag with the score of 0-1 in favor of the U.S. The reference points to the fact that the southern states lost the American Civil War after clashing with the Union Army of the North.

The collection features t-shirts, hoodies, women’s tanks, long-sleeve sweatshirts, and coffee mugs. The Killer Mike X Villains X Daily Curfew collection adds to an array of similar apparel with the slogan “Kill Your Masters” which references the title of a track from Mike and El-P’s third album as Run The Jewels.

Earlier this week, Mike and several other rappers called out President Donald Trump’s “both sides” quip in the wake of the Charlottesville violence last week.

Photo: WENN.com

