Irv Gotti Calls 50 Cent A “Whore” After Fif Says Tales Is “Garbage”

Tupac once said it best, “Some things will never change.”

After almost two decades of beefing with one another, 50 Cent and Irv Gotti have once again locked horns on Instagram over the weekend when 50 (of course) posted a comment that took a not too subtle shot at Irv Gotti’s BET television series, Tales.

“That Tales bullsh*t is garbage, good idea badly executed. It will be gone faster than you can say 50 did it. LOL.”

Naturally Irv Gotti caught wind of the comment and quickly clapped back at the man who turned the Murder Inc. empire into rubble by calling him a “whore” (huh?) while emphasizing that Power doesn’t belong to 50 (like most people believe) but to Courtney Kemps.

Ever since calling out Irv Gotti and Kenneth ‘Supreme’ McGriff for lacing him with nine bullets (allegedly) in 2000, 50 Cent has been on a mission to belittle and discredit anything associated with Irv Gotti, Supreme, and Ja Rule. And for the most part he’s been successful on that front.

So while this could just be chalked up to 50 doing 50 things, the Southside Queens mogul is also currently working with BET on his own show, 50 Central. That could mean 50 is just trying to get Tales canceled so he could absorb Irv’s BET budget for his own or something to that effect.

Either Way 50 is more than enjoying himself as like Donald Trump in The White House, 50 is most comfortable in an environment of chaos that he creates.

So in true 50 fashion, deuce quarters took to the ‘Gram to troll his oldest arch-nemesis.

In the end Power has been a huge hit for Starz while Tales has done respectably BET. So who does this latest round go to?

—

Photo: Instagram