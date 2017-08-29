A$AP Rocky Confirms New Album Out Soon

It’s been more than two years since A$AP Rocky blessed his legion of fans with a studio LP. But in a recent interview with the the A$AP Mob Pretty Flacko spilled the beans and admitted that he’d have a new album out before the end of the year.

When the interviewer pressed Rocky about the possibility of releasing a new album by the end of the year, Flacko responded with “For sure. For sure.”

Unfortunately, that’s as far as he went into the specifics of his project.

While we always have to take statements like that with a grain of salt due to Rocky’s reluctance to delve into anymore details, we wouldn’t be surprised if he did drop a new album out of nowhere being that the guerilla style release dates are all the rage right now. Couple that with the fact that 2017 has proven to be the year of the A$AP Mob with seemingly each member making waves in both music and fashion, it would serve Rocky well to capitalize on the wave they’re riding right now.

A$AP Rocky fans should continue to keep their peepers open.

—

Photo: WENN.com