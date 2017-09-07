Cortez Bryant Says Lil Wayne Has No Plans On Slowing Down Despite Health Scare

Cortez Bryant, the manager of Lil Wayne, says that the workmanlike pace from the Young Money captain will not be slowed down despite his recent health scare. Bryant said that Weezy’s hunger for more is too great for the Lousiana rapper to take a chill pill and he also dispelled rumors of lean use.

TMZ exclusively reports:

Lil Wayne’s manager, Cortez Bryant, says the only thing Lil Wayne is addicted to is work, and brushed off an early retirement, despite Sunday’s hospitalization for seizures.

We got Cortez at LAX Wednesday and he told us Weezy has no plans to slow down. Doctors have sidelined him for 2 weeks, but Cortez says Wayne will be back.

As for what caused the recent episode, Cortez didn’t blame it on lean, but did offer an explanation.