DJ Akademiks Sparks Furious Debate Over Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III

Tha Carter III, Lil Wayne‘s sixth studio album, propelled him to superstar status with chart-topping singles and debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 charters in its first week with over 1 million in sales. While some consider the record a classic, DJ Akademiks sparked a furious Twitter debate by shouting out that designation.

“Carter 3 aint no f*cking classic. Carter 2 is. the 2 mixtapes he dropped right before Carter 3 were better than Carter 3..,”Akademiks wrote in response to a fan calling the media personality out on deeming Tha Carter III unworthy of classic status.

He added, “I cant call Carter 3 no classic when songs that got LEAKED or left Off the album were better than songs that ended up making the album. FOH.”

Fans began chiming in with their counter-arguments, but Akademiks was having none of it. We’ve collected the best of the back and forth with DJ Akademiks going to war with Lil Wayne fans over Tha Carter III’s classic or not status.

What do you think? Was the record a classic to you? Sound off in the comments. And follow the “Carter 3” discussion on Twitter.

Carter 3 aint no f*cking classic. Carter 2 is. the 2 mixtapes he dropped right before Carter 3 were better than Carter 3…. https://t.co/Jg1kScNJmP — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 9, 2017

I cant call Carter 3 no classic when songs that got LEAKED or left Off the album were better than songs that ended up making the album. FOH — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 9, 2017

Carter 3 is just a pretty good album that was HELLA overhyped based on the body of work for Wayne for the 24 months preceeding it. — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 9, 2017

Thats the standard for a classic these days…. Over Half the album is good? https://t.co/PGpOZZxprB — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 9, 2017

