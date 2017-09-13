LeBron James & Crew Debut Exclusive Nike LeBron 15 Colorways

Must be nice to have friends in high places.

Those in LeBron James’ inner-circle would confirm that notion as they along with King James debuted a few colorways of the Nike LeBron 15 for NYFW and we couldn’t be more jelly.

In a post that LeBron James uploaded to his IG page, he and his disciples rocked some exclusive ten-toe goodies with a caption that read “Sheesh!!! The “Rat Pack” was up to something at the NY fashion week. The ground didn’t deserve that guys. Hahaha!!”

As you can see the LeBron 15’s will see some spiffy colorways including an all navy, all white, and a much desired “Floral” print that hypebeasts would kill for.

No word on whether any of these will see an official release or if these are some of those “Friends & Family” exclusives that go for thousands on the resell market.

This post only begets a single question: how do we get down with the crew?