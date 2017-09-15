Drake Confirms Death Of OVO Sound Member Fif Via Instagram

The OVO Sound camp is joined in mourning after the death of one of its members. Fif, an affiliate within Drake‘s outfit, has reportedly died as confirmed by the Canadian superstar’s Instagram post complete with an image of the fallen.

The Boombox reports:

At this time, details are scarce on how he died, though rumors are circulating that he was shot in Toronto. That, however, has not been confirmed. Drake appeared to be shocked by his passing.

“RIP to one of our family members…our brother… I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive,” he wrote on Instagram.

Drake referenced Fif on More Life’s “No Long Talk”, rapping, “Just know man like Fif, he’s a sickaz. You get tanned, he don’t miss tings.”