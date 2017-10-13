Irv Gotti Deleted The 50 Central IG Slander Out Of Respect For BET

Irv Gotti and 50 Cent‘s long-running feud spilled over to the small screen by way of the pair taking shots at each other’s recent BET series, Tales and 50 Central respectively. Gotti sat down with the ladies of The Real to talk TV, the long-running beef with Fif and more earlier this week.

The most recent flare-up of the beef between the moguls began when 50 took at shot at Tales via an Instagram post and threatened to get the show taken off the network while promoting his new venture. This prompted Gotti to fire back with a series of angry replies and posts, which he told The Real hosts that he’s since taken down.

“I mean, I can never see myself being around somebody who has just been hating on me all these years. I would feel uncomfortable,” Gotti said of the issues he’s had with 50 over the years.

He continued with, “I’m like a standup guy. I would actually be like, ‘What am I doing?’ You would have to really ask him where it stemmed from or whatever. I don’t know. I took down the post I posted a couple days back when his TV series aired. The thing is I didn’t want to involve BET with that. I didn’t want to feel like I was badmouthing BET by badmouthing him.”

