Meek Mill Gets Airport Assault Case Dismissed

Meek Mill‘s lawyer game is proper. The Philadelphia rapper’s airport assault case has been dismissed. 

Back in March, Meek got charged with misdemeanor assault allegedly putting hands on someone who wanted to take a photo with the rapper at St. Louis International Airport.

According to TMZ, the case will be dismissed so long as Meek completes community service. According to his attorney, Joe Tacopina, the community service was completed at the Veterans Association in Philadelphia. 

Recently, Meek had a reckless driving case in NYC dismissed.

So far so good for Meek Mill in 2017.

