Azealia Banks Throws Petty Shot At Cardi B’s “Motorsport” Cameo

Azealia Banks just got cool with her new BFF Nicki Minaj, but girl time closeness will probably take a little longer for her and Cardi B to build that bridge. In a recent Instagram post, Banks took an assumed shot at her Bronx rival’s cameo on Migos’ new “Motorsport” single in where the Harlem rapper suggests that Cardi is getting dissed by Nicki on the same track.

As captured by the folks over at The Shade Room, Banks connected Minaj’s verse on the aforementioned “Motorsport” as veiled jabs that could have been for anyone but aimed them at Cardi B.

“Wow so, you’re featuring on a song in which you’re simultaneously getting dissed,” Banks wrote last Friday (Oct. 27) “Damn, shorty really is a crumb.”

The lines that Banks were referencing are “It’s a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi / B*tch, you my son, go and sit on the potty.”

Kind of vague, right?

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s too happy and in love to stress the petty, as evidenced in the photos on the flip.

