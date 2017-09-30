Azealia Banks Ends Struggle Beef With Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks hopped out the witchcraft closet and got her name back in the rotation this week with a flurry of digs taken at the expense of Cardi B. The Harlem rapper’s feud with Nicki Minaj seemingly disappeared from the conversation in light Banks’ recent jabs, but she took to Instagram to squash the beef for good on Thursday.

Banks reached out to Minaj via direct message and lauded the “No Frauds” MC for her artistry and intellect. “I really do enjoy your artistry and think you’re so intelligent and clever,” said Banks. “You have a really brilliant art mind and often times remind me a lot of myself.” To Banks’ surprise, Minaj responded and encouraged the embattled star to focus on her career. “You’re very talented & very smart,” she said. “Focus on what really matters from now on.” According to Banks, she “cried a bit when [Minaj] responded.”

Don’t expect the chummy feel-good vibes to be carried over to Cardi anytime soon.

Check out Azealia Banks’ exchange with Nicki Minaj below.

