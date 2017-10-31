Remy Ma Signs With Columbia, Enlists Lil’ Kim In Latest Nicki Minaj Jab

Remy Ma is not letting up on her verbal attacks against her rival, Nicki Minaj, and has enlisted the help of Lil’ Kim to add to her most recent takedown of the Queens star. Remy, who just inked a deal with Columbia Records executive Shawn Holiday, was seen on set prepping visuals for a track with the Queen Bee exclusively on TMZ.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the deal tell TMZ … Columbia Records exec Shawn Holiday signed Remy to a multi-million dollar deal, and Remy immediately started working with Nicki’s arch nemesis, Kim. We’re told their track is called, “Wake Me Up.” The track is riddled with subliminal shots at Nicki: — “That crown I’m gon take that sh*t. Cause you a clown and homie don’t play that sh*t.” — “I heard he lay that d***. You let them filet that fish. You just met him how he bae that quick?” Sounds like Remy’s taking shots at Nicki’s relationship with Nas … which, publicly at least, took off pretty quickly. We’re told Remy and Kim shot a music video for the track last week in the Bronx.

With Minaj recently paired with Cardi B and the crown for Hip-Hop’s top woman rapper up for the taking, it will be interesting to see how this plays out. Here’s where we remind folks that Remy recently said she’s got some joints in the can with her fellow Bronx star.

UPDATE: just minutes ago, Remy Ma posted up the cover art for the “Wake Me Up” single. Check it out below.

—

Photo: WENN.com