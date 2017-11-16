CyHi The Prynce Says Kanye West Is Producing Several G.O.O.D. Music Projects

Kanye West broke into the game on the strength of his beats and emerged as a headlining act in his own right. The Chicago superstar is reportedly returning to his roots according to CyHi The Prynce, who says fans should expect new heat produced by Yeezy on several upcoming G.O.O.D. Music projects.

CyHi sat down with Brandon “Killabh” Hall and Erin Ashley Simon from The Grass Routes Podcast and went through a variety of subjects, including his relationship with West and his proper debut album, No Dope On Sundays. But what really turned heads is CyHi saying that West will be producing projects for the entire G.O.O.D. Music roster, including working with Kid Cudi once more.

“I got a project I’m doing with Ye that’s all produced by him. He’s doing that for every artist on the label,” CyHi said. “Sean’s got one that will be executive produced by him. Pusha’s next album is strictly produced by him. Teyana, strictly. Kid Cudi, strictly.”

CyHi says West has been cranking out 10 beats per day and referenced that it’s starting to sound like “the old ‘Ye” so apparently there’s some greatness to be expected. Cyhi also says he has about four albums he wants to unleash over the next 18 months as well and says West is hard at work on his next solo project.

CyHi The Prynce’s No Dope On Sundays drops officially tomorrow (Nov. 17).

Peep out the interview and the Kanye West news below.

—

Photo: screen cap/YouTube