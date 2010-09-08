Amber Rose ‘Comes Out’ For Black Gay Pride In Atlanta [Photos]



Amber Rose made an appearance in Atlanta this weekend for the city’s annual Black Gay Pride Weekend.

The ex-girlfriend of Kanye West donned blue lipstick when she stopped by Primal nightclub to judge a wet t-shirt contest for her lesbian fans.

Joining Rose was Aneesa from the Real World Chicago who assisted with judging and watched performances from local indie artists.

Kiddunot.com was in the building and snapped some pics of Amber.

