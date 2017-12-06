Jay-Z and Jaz-O Take Photo At 4:44 Tour Stop In Chicago

Jay-Z and Jaz-O went from mentor and mentee, respectively, to bitter rivals. Now the Brooklyn MC’s seem to be on much better terms.

The two old friends posed for a flick together last night during the 4:44 Tour stop in Chicago. Hova’s homie Vegas Jones snapped the pic and shared it on Instagram.

“Tonight going to be a special night Chitown. Few legends in the building… #444 #Brooklyn #Chicago,” read the caption.

Oh yeah, that’s No I.D. in the middle. You may have heard of him.

Nobody wins when the family feuds.

—

Photo: Instagram