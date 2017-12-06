Jay-Z and Jaz-O Take Photo At 4:44 Tour Stop In Chicago

Jay-Z and Jaz-O went from mentor and mentee, respectively, to bitter rivals. Now the Brooklyn MC’s seem to be on much better terms.
The two old friends posed for a flick together last night during the 4:44 Tour stop in Chicago. Hova’s homie Vegas Jones snapped the pic and shared it on Instagram.
“Tonight going to be a special night Chitown. Few legends in the building… #444 #Brooklyn #Chicago,” read the caption.
Oh yeah, that’s No I.D. in the middle. You may have heard of him.
Nobody wins when the family feuds.
—
Photo: Instagram
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE