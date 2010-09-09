50 Cent Talks New Album, Says He’s Willing To Work With Kanye West

It seems as if 50 Cent is trying to make amends with some of his past beefs by reaching out to work with some of them on his upcoming project.

In an interview with MTV.com, 50 states that he is looking to work with talented artists—including Kanye West.

“I sat with Swizz [Beatz]; I’mma try to get in with him. Don’t even be surprised if you hear me and Kanye, just talented artists — period. I’mma collaborate and make a monster this time. Ain’t nobody off limits to me in my head. If creatively they have something they feel is something for the project, I’m with it.”



Although he has received a lot of submissions from producers, 50 Cent also states that he is really working hard and taking his time on his new project to ensure that it is a success.

“A lot of producers send stuff that’s interesting,” he said. “To me, it inspires me to write with different cadences, see a different style. I don’t want the record to sound like old material. I want it to sound like something new. They all go, ‘Oh, Fif, we want that Get Rich or Die Tryin’. They do the same thing to Jay-Z, [but] if you want the old one, buy the old one. If you want the new material that the artist is inspired to write, check it out.”



It also looks as if Kanye was excited to hear the news, because soon after he tweeted the following:

“Yo man Loyd Banks prolly the most underrated MC in the game… Man he deserve to be top 5 at least!”



Still no word on the official release date for Fif project, but we will keep you posted.

Do you think that 50 Cent and Kanye would be a good collaboration? Why or Why not?