Juelz Santana And Video Vixen Welcome New Baby



Dipset member Juelz Santana is excited about a new addition, but this time it’s to his family.

According to published reports, Juelz and his girlfriend, video vixen Kimbella have welcomed their new baby in to the world.

Although they have not announced the sex of the new bundle of joy, the new baby makes the couple’s first together, but second for both Juelz and Kimbella, who each have one child from previous relationships.

Kimbella, who has quite a resume on and off the camera, has been romantically linked to R&B singer Trey Songz, Dallas Mavericks’ player Shawn Marion, and rappers Fabolous and Lil Wayne; but has been with Juelz since last summer after being swooned via Twitter and text.

The two have collaborated in various videos, including Juelz’s video for his collaboration with Chris Brown, “Back to the Crib”.

Congrats to the two of them!

Julez And Kimbella