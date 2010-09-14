The Clipse Sign To Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music Label

It looks as if Pusha T isn’t the only one that headed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D music label.

According to published reports, both member in the duo,The Clipse, have officially signed with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music to release their follow-up to 2009’s ‘Til the Casket Drops.’

While Pusha T confirmed rumors that he has officially signed with G.O.O.D., the Virginia bread rapper re-confirmed the news with MTV after his surprise performance with Kanye at the VMAs, but also revealed the The Clipse will be joining him.

“I’m definitely doing my solo project through G.O.O.D. Music,” Pusha told MTV. “The Clipse is definitely coming with a new Clipse project. We’re definitely coming with the Re-Up Gang project. The family is still here, man. It’s just all about G.O.O.D. Music, straight up.”

As previously reported, Pusha T was confirmed as one of Ye’s newly signed artists at a secret concert in New York, after Yeezy brought out his G.O.O.D Music artists and officially announced Pusha as one of them.

No words on an official release date for the upcoming project, but the combination of The Clipse and Kanye is a definite winner.