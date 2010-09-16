50 Cent Claims He Is Losing His Mind

Today on Twitter, 50 cent showed a sensitive side of him he rarely shows while talking about his son.

After posting up a picture of his son and reminiscing on everything that had led to his current life, 50 cent tweeted:





“I just saw that picture of my son and now I’m crying for no reason I think I’m really losing my mind, I don’t think people understand me.I work so hard to get were I’m at. Thats why I get so mad when people are up set with my success”





Check the full tweets below and let us know if you think 50 is losing his mind, or just showing a sensitive side we haven’t seen.