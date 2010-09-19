Chris Brown Announces New Album Title, Shows Off New Tattoo [Video]

In a recent radio takeover at 102.3 The Beat in Austin, Texas Chris Brown announced the title of his new album as well as his upcoming singles.

Chris announced on the station:



“I’m putting out singles a lot right now, so everything’s coming together. But I definitely am gonna to say this and plug it quick: The name of my album is Fame so make sure you check it out.”

CB also showed off his new tatt, the word “FAME” on his arm which he says stands for “forgiving all my enemies.”

The singer also urged fans to look out for the singles “Yeah 3X,” a high-energy track infused with chirpy techno rhythms, and “Calypso” which he tweeted about in early September.

Peep the video below to hear Chris speak on his new singles and his new album: