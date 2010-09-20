Drake Visits Jimi Hendrix’s Gravesite [Photos]



During a recent tour stop in Seattle, Drake visited the grave site of rock legend Jimi Hendrix.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Drizzy explains why he felt compelled to visit the final resting place of the man many consider the best guitarist of all time, saying,

“I’m a huge fan—I play the DVD of Hendrix at Woodstock to pump me up before I perform. Watching him go out there at 10 in the morning in shitty weather and conquer the world always gives me a little more adrenaline. I just left a little letter for Jimi at his grave. It wasn’t a real letter. I just wrote him a message on a pack of Zig-Zags. It said, “Still inspired.”



Check out more of Drake paying his respects below.

