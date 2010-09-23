CLOSE
Dipset Reunion Concert Set For November

The Diplomats will have their long awaited reunion this fall.

As previously reported, Cam’ron and Jim Jones were spotted in the studio after reconciling their differences and recording a Kanye West diss track over his “Runaway” beat.

Now the entire Dipset team will take the stage at their homecoming show November 26 at New York’s Hammerstein ballroom.

According to XXL, presale for the Dipset Reunion Concert, presented by Hot 97, began Tuesday at noon and comes to a close on Friday at 10 a.m. EST.

Tickets for the general public become available on Saturday at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets click here.

