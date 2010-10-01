Dr. Dre Planning To Release New Music In December, In The Studio With Dipset

Dr. Dre has finally decided to give fans a potential release date for his highly anticipated Detox album.

In a press conference held for his latest line of Beats by Dre headphones, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine said that by Christmas, the Doc should have some new music available.

“In a perfect world, I would like to have something out by Christmas,” Dre said. “I don’t like to put out music unless it’s right. I have to feel it before I give to ya’ll. I don’t want to give ya’ll this word that I put out there called anticipointment.”



Dre was recently caught spending studio time with Dipset.

News of the studio session was broken on Twitter by Jim Jones who wrote,

“Just finished our first session with Dr Dre. #Incredible.”



Jones also posted a picture showing the Aftermath Music Head with himself, Cam’ron, and Julez fueling rumors that the Diplomats may be planning a move to Interscope Records, where Aftermath is a subsidiary.