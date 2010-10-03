The BET Hip-Hop Awards Recap And Winners

The BET Hip-Hop Awards brought a lot of today’s top Hip-Hop artists and celebrities to the city of Atlanta.

Eminem, Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z were winners in multiple categories, during the award show filled with dope rhymes and amazing surprises.

Nicki Minaj took home awards in multiple categories, including Rookie of the Year, Made You Look Style Award, and Favorite by Fans.

“I didn’t think I was going to win this award, but I probably have a million little Barbies on Twitter that probably voted for me and I love you guys very much for that,” said Nicki Minaj, who thanked her mother, brothers and the Young Money family.”

Other winners included Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, Drake, and Rick Ross.

The highly anticipated reunion between The Diplomats finally happened, as Cam’ron, Juelz Santana , Jim Jones and Freekey Zeekey hit the stage together for their first major televised appearance together in years.

Other performers included comedian Lil Duval, Swizz Beatz, Big Boi, B.o.B., Waka Flocka Flames, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cali Swag District and J. Cole.

Make sure to check out Hiphopwired.com’s exclusive interviews from the awards show coming soon, and watch the 2010 BET Awards October 12th at 8:00 PM.