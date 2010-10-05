Drake, Trey Songz And Pitbull Star In Kodak Commercials [Video]



Drake, Trey Songz and Pitbull are the latest celebrities to star in Kodak campaign commercials.

As previously reported, the trio will be featured in print, television and online ads for “SO KODAK” promoting the $200 Easyshare M590 camera that can instantaneously send photos to Twitter and Facebook.

The latest commercials from the three celebs have landed online and show each of them sharing pictures with their new cameras from different parts of the world.

Check out their Kodak campaign ads below.

Drake

Trey Songz

Pitbull