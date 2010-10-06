Fabolous And Amber Rose Deny Pregnancy Rumors



Fabolous and Amber Rose are denying rumors that are dating and expecting a child.

The Brooklyn rapper was previously shot down rumors of a relationship with the video vixen turned “socialite” claiming that they were “just friends.”

Now however rumors have hit the net that the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West is pregnant with the NY rapper’s child.

Rose addressed the rumors herself, taking to her Twitter account to say,

“Whoa…Lol I’m NOT Pregnant…Please ppl the internet is 97% wrong ABOUT ME…I’m not THAT girl they portray me to be.”

Fabolous also chimed in on Twitter saying,