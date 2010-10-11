Foxy Brown Called Out For “Diva Demands” At NYC Nightclub

A group of New York City club promoters are calling out Foxy Brown after they say she nearly missed a scheduled club appearance because she did not like the car she was picked up in.

According to TMZ, Brown was scheduled to perform at NYC’s Splash Bar on Wednesday night but promoters of the event say they got an angry phone call when the car they sent to pick her up arrived.

The promoters tell TMZ that Foxy was upset that she was being picked up in a 2009 model SUV after requesting a 2010.

The rapper reportedly arrived four hours late to the gig, only 30 minutes before closing, and never took the stage claiming the promoters refused to pay her the other half of her $1,000 appearance fee.

A rep for Foxy tells TMZ,

“They promised they would give her the rest of the deposit and balance due when she arrived, but did not! Foxy was disappointed that the deposit and rider requirements were not met, that was all.”

The club’s promoters are currently “discussing their legal options.”