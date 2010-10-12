Gucci Mane Links Up With Master P For Movie Deal

Master P and Gucci Mane may not be collaborating on records, but they will be collaborating on the big screen sometime soon.

In an interview with MTV, Gucci Mane revealed that he and Master P are working on two movies together.

“Me and P, we’re doing two movies,” Gucci told MTV. “That’s a field I never got into, movies, that I want to get into. So I wanted to get some money with somebody I want to, so I reached out to him. Cause I got my sack up. My boys they wanna do movies. So why not do it and keep it in house with somebody I respect.”

Master P, who has starred, directed and written more than 12 movies-including the hood classic Bout It, Bout It, has signed on to coach Gucci Mane in his movie career. According to Gucci Mane, linking up with P was easy.

“I just walked up to him and told him, like I’m talking to you,” Gucci said. “That’s how I am. I’m an open book.”

Hmmm, these two linking up, smells like money.