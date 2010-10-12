50 Cent Inks A 10 Movie $200-Million Dollar Deal!

Rapper/Actor 50 Cent has reportedly negotiated a $200 million dollar agreement with Grindstone Entertainment/Lionsgate to release a series of ten films.

Curtis Jackson, Randall Emmett’s Cheetah Vision, and George Furla’s Hedge Fund Film Partners are teaming on a 10-picture deal that’s backed by a $200 million fund. Grindstone Entertainment/Lionsgate will release the films.

First film under the deal is entitled “Set Up,” which was written and directed by Mike Gunther. Paul Walker is in talks to star opposite Jackson in the heist action movie, which begins shooting next month and is budgeted at $20 million.

Cheetah Vision’s Emmett also spoke on his confidence toward working with 50.





“The thing about ’50 Cent’ is that, just like in his music career, he isn’t someone who sits around and waits for things to get done. He came to me and said, ‘How do we move quicker on projects?’ With this new fund, we are able to do that.”





Look out now Hov!