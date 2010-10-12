CLOSE
Eminem Represents Hip-Hop With A Leading 5 Nominations At The AMAs

The American Music Award nominations have just been announced and Eminem leads the race this year with five nominations

Eminem is representing Hip-Hop in a big way this year with his five nominations, which is the most any Hip-Hop artist has been nominated for.

Rapper B.O.B will be also representing Hip-Hop with his three nominations and Usher with the help of Nicki Minaj will have three as well.

You can vote for your favorites until Nov. 12. And make sure to watch the American Music Award show on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.


