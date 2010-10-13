Slim Thugg Preps New Album, Tells Kat Stacks To Fall Back: “My package Won’t Get Hard For Beyotches Who Look Like You”

Houston rapper Slim Thug is gearing up to release his highly anticipated Tha Thug Show album and plans to debut the video for the lead single “So High” on October 18th.

Tha Thug Show features appearances by Devin The Dude, B.o.B., Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Big K.R.I.T., Nipsey Hustle and Rick Ross.

In addition to releasing Tha Thug Show, Slim Thug is giving fans the ultimate Slim Thug experience with the launch of his new fansite www.thathugshow.com and the debut of his new iPhone app on October 15th. Fans can access the app by going to the app page on their iPhones and typing in Slim Thug.

Although Slim has a lot going on, he had enough time to let fans know that he is one rapper who successfully declined an advance from super groupie Kat Stacks.

Via Twitter, Thugga let it be known that he will not fall victim to a setup by Kat Stacks and states that even if he did, based on her looks, he couldn’t perform.

“My package dnt work for b**ches who look like u.”

Of course Kat Stacks attempted to save face by tweeting:

“AT THE END OF THE DAY YOU STILL FAT & YOUR CAREER IS OVER GO APPLY TO BE A GAS STATION JANITOR @SLIMTHUGGA.”

But I guess Kat Stacks forgot you can’t one up the boss, because he soon released the twitpic of her entire conversation.

Looks like Kat Stacks met her match.

Tha Thug Show is scheduled to be released November 30th.